Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 25,716 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

