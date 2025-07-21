Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $288.33 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $290.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

