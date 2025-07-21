Cerity Partners LLC Sells 37,792 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,222 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,875,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,366,000 after purchasing an additional 95,205 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 255,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $279,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $157,694.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,522.78. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130. Insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.06 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

