Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,331.04. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

