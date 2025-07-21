Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,500. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 125,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

