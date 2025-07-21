Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Holdings Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 167,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 827.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.02. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

