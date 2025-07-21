Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Concentrix by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Concentrix by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.4%

CNXC stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. Concentrix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

