Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTMX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.68. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

