Cwm LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 123.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,597.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,471.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,385.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,607.31.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,113 shares of company stock valued at $168,625,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

