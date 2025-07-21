Cwm LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $725.24 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.58. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.33.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

