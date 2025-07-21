Cwm LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Kyndryl by 107.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KD stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.