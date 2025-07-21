Cwm LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 142.5% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 245,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 135,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $70.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

