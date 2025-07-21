Cwm LLC Acquires 14,435 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HP by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,192 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

