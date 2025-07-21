Cwm LLC Acquires 20,884 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

