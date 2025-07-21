Cwm LLC Acquires 55,385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 24.3% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 22,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 901.9% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

