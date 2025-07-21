Cwm LLC Acquires 8,686 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

