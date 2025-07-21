Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 390.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.