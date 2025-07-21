Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $842,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

