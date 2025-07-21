Cwm LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

