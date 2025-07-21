Cwm LLC Buys 283 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V2 Financial group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NET opened at $196.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total transaction of $1,764,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 160,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,445.20. This trade represents a 80.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,062 shares of company stock valued at $99,070,153 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

