Cwm LLC Buys 52,727 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 124.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 177.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 182,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,607 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $15.68 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

