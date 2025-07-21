Cwm LLC Buys 71 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VRSK opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day moving average is $296.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

