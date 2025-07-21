Cwm LLC Buys 978 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $4,111,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 101.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

