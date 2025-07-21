Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

IYH opened at $55.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

