Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 547,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $36,568,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after buying an additional 346,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

