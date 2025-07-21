Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,026 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $146.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.15.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

