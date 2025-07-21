Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $127.07 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

