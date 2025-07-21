Cwm LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $264.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $267.57.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.81.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

