Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

CCK opened at $106.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

