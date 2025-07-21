Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

