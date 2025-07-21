Cwm LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 38.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 32.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $27.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.