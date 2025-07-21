Cwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

