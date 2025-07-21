Cwm LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.01.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

