Cwm LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $168.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day moving average is $183.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $169,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

