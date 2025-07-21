Cwm LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

