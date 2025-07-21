Cwm LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,041 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

