Cwm LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.