Cwm LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,881.52. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ EA opened at $150.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

