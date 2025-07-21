Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $7,096,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.