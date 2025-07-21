Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

