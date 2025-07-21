Cwm LLC Increases Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in International Paper by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

