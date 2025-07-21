Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

