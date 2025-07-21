Cwm LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Millrose Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adil Pasha purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

