Cwm LLC Lowers Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 937,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 892,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in New York Times by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after buying an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 1,605.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 719,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after buying an additional 677,509 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $53.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

