Cwm LLC Purchases 104,640 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 419.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,640 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.51 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

