Cwm LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 386,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,368.54. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458,477.10. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,233 shares of company stock worth $17,016,443 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.