Cwm LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Corpay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Corpay by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corpay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Corpay by 3.5% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAY opened at $332.10 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $265.06 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average of $341.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

