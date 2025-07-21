Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1,723.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of YETI worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $6,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period.

NYSE YETI opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

