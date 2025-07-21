Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,158 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cognex by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $34.07 on Monday. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

