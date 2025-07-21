Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after buying an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 837,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,846,000 after purchasing an additional 132,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF opened at $69.45 on Monday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

